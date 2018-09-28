Give
S1 E7 11/19/16

Give an Opportunity for Kids to Help Kids
YouTube star Bethany Mota teams up with UNICEF in Brooklyn, New York, to help malnourished children in Haiti.

Appearing:Jenna Hager
Episodes (26)

S1 E1 | 10/08/16
Give to Help Fight Homelessness in NYC
S1 E2 | 10/15/16
Give to Independence and Healing for Kids in Connecticut
S1 E3 | 10/22/16
Give to the Homeless and Underprivileged Youth in L.A.
S1 E4 | 10/29/16
Give to Making Connections for Kids
S1 E5 | 11/05/16
Give to Lending a Hand to the Homeless in Los Angeles
S1 E6 | 11/12/16
Give to Arts Education for All Kids in Los Angeles
S1 E7 | 11/19/16
S1 E8 | 11/26/16
Give to Innovative Education for Underserved Kids in NYC
S1 E9 | 01/14/17
Give to Growing Communities and Green Jobs in Brooklyn
S1 E10 | 01/21/17
Give to Future Scientists and Champions of the Land in Colorado
S1 E11 | 01/28/17
Give Hope to Kids in Need
S1 E12 | 02/04/17
Give to Pet Owners and Their Furry Friends in South Los Angeles
S1 E13 | 02/11/17
Give to Helping Young Men of Color Achieve Their Potential
S1 E14 | 02/18/17
Give to Lifting Families and Kids Out of Homelessness and Poverty in Orange County, California
S1 E15 | 02/25/17
Give to Broadway and College Bound Kids
S1 E16 | 03/04/17
Give to Veterans Who Are Adjusting to Life after Service
S1 E17 | 03/11/17
Give to Help Children Read, Write and Grow
S1 E18 | 04/01/17
Give to Save Rainforests and the Animals Who Depend on Them
S1 E19 | 04/08/17
Give for a Better Life
S1 E20 | 04/15/17
Give to Helping Young People Break into the Tech World
S1 E21 | 04/22/17
Give to Veterans Finding the Way Home
S1 E22 | 04/29/17
Jenna's Favorite Give Moments
S1 E23 | 05/06/17
Give to People Bridging the Generations
S1 E24 | 05/13/17
Inspiring Leaders
S1 E25 | 05/20/17
Give Moments that Made an Impact
S1 E26 | 05/27/17
Give Innovations
