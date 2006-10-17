Wind Sprints

Also available on the NBC app

The town turns on Coach Taylor after a difficult loss, and seedy backroom deals begin to recruit a new quarterback, Ray "Voodoo" Tatum. Seeing the team falling apart, Coach Taylor takes drastic measures to save the season.

Appearing: Kyle Chandler Connie Britton Gaius Charles Zach Gilford Minka Kelly Taylor Kitsch Adrianne Palicki Jesse Plemons Scott Porter Aimee Teegarden