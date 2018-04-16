Also available on the NBC app

The Lions play the worst team in the league, leading people to dub the match the "Toilet Bowl"; Tami and Julie take a college trip to Boston; and Tim makes a bad decision while trying to help Luke.

Available until 10/01/21

Appearing: Kyle Chandler Connie Britton Gaius Charles Zach Gilford Minka Kelly Taylor Kitsch Adrianne Palicki Jesse Plemons Scott Porter Aimee Teegarden