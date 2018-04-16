Friday Night Lights
S4 E806/25/10

Toilet Bowl
The Lions play the worst team in the league, leading people to dub the match the "Toilet Bowl"; Tami and Julie take a college trip to Boston; and Tim makes a bad decision while trying to help Luke.

Appearing:Kyle ChandlerConnie BrittonGaius CharlesZach GilfordMinka KellyTaylor KitschAdrianne PalickiJesse PlemonsScott PorterAimee Teegarden
S4 E843 minTV-14Full EpisodeDramaPrimetime
S4 E1 | 05/07/10
East of Dillon
S4 E2 | 05/14/10
After the Fall
S4 E3 | 05/21/10
In the Skin of a Lion
S4 E4 | 05/28/10
A Sort of Homecoming
S4 E5 | 06/04/10
The Son
S4 E6 | 06/11/10
Stay
S4 E7 | 06/18/10
In the Bag
S4 E8 | 06/25/10
Toilet Bowl
S4 E9 | 07/02/10
The Lights in Carroll Park
S4 E10 | 07/09/10
I Can't
S4 E11 | 07/23/10
Injury List
S4 E12 | 07/30/10
Laboring
S4 E13 | 08/06/10
Thanksgiving
