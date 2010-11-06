Friday Night Lights
S4 E606/11/10

Stay
Coach Taylor searches for a strategy against the Lions' toughest opponent yet; Julie and Matt attend a concert in Austin; and Tim reconnects with Lyla.

Appearing:Kyle ChandlerConnie BrittonGaius CharlesZach GilfordMinka KellyTaylor KitschAdrianne PalickiJesse PlemonsScott PorterAimee Teegarden
Tags: fnl, kyle chandler, connie britton, taylor kitsch, jesse plemons, aimee teegarden, michael b jordan, jurnee smollett, matt lauria, zach gilford, minka kelly, east dillon lions, coach taylor, lyla garrity, tim riggins, matt saracen, stay
Season 4
  • Season 1
  • Season 2
  • Season 3
  • Season 4
  • Season 5

Episodes (13)

S4 E1 | 05/07/10
East of Dillon
S4 E2 | 05/14/10
After the Fall
S4 E3 | 05/21/10
In the Skin of a Lion
S4 E4 | 05/28/10
A Sort of Homecoming
S4 E5 | 06/04/10
The Son
S4 E6 | 06/11/10
Stay
S4 E7 | 06/18/10
In the Bag
S4 E8 | 06/25/10
Toilet Bowl
S4 E9 | 07/02/10
The Lights in Carroll Park
S4 E10 | 07/09/10
I Can't
S4 E11 | 07/23/10
Injury List
S4 E12 | 07/30/10
Laboring
S4 E13 | 08/06/10
Thanksgiving
