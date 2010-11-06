Tags: fnl, kyle chandler, connie britton, taylor kitsch, jesse plemons, aimee teegarden, michael b jordan, jurnee smollett, matt lauria, zach gilford, minka kelly, east dillon lions, coach taylor, lyla garrity, tim riggins, matt saracen, stay
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.