In the season finale, the Panthers gear up for the state championship as everyone speculates about whether or not Coach Taylor will leave Dillon for a dream job at TMU, and Tami receives some surprising news of her own.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.