In the season finale, the Panthers gear up for the state championship as everyone speculates about whether or not Coach Taylor will leave Dillon for a dream job at TMU, and Tami receives some surprising news of her own.

Appearing: Kyle Chandler Connie Britton Gaius Charles Zach Gilford Minka Kelly Taylor Kitsch Adrianne Palicki Jesse Plemons Scott Porter Aimee Teegarden