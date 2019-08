Also available on the NBC app

Football is life in the town of Dillon, Texas. No one knows that better than new Head Coach Eric Taylor and his team of Dillon Panthers, but no one is prepared for the ways they will all be tested in the days and weeks to come.

Appearing: Kyle Chandler Connie Britton Gaius Charles Zach Gilford Minka Kelly Taylor Kitsch Adrianne Palicki Jesse Plemons Scott Porter Aimee Teegarden