Matt's dad returns from Iraq, but the homecoming is not what Matt expected; Smash becomes more dependent on unnatural substances to keep up with the competition; and Jason and Lyla begin to rekindle their relationship.

Available until 10/01/21

Appearing: Kyle Chandler Connie Britton Gaius Charles Zach Gilford Minka Kelly Taylor Kitsch Adrianne Palicki Jesse Plemons Scott Porter Aimee Teegarden