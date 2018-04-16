Friday Night Lights
S1 E1101/03/07

Nevermind
Matt's dad returns from Iraq, but the homecoming is not what Matt expected; Smash becomes more dependent on unnatural substances to keep up with the competition; and Jason and Lyla begin to rekindle their relationship.

Appearing:Kyle ChandlerConnie BrittonGaius CharlesZach GilfordMinka KellyTaylor KitschAdrianne PalickiJesse PlemonsScott PorterAimee Teegarden
S1 E1 | 10/03/06
Pilot
S1 E2 | 10/10/06
Eyes Wide Open
S1 E3 | 10/17/06
Wind Sprints
S1 E4 | 10/24/06
Who's Your Daddy
S1 E5 | 10/30/06
Git'er Done
S1 E6 | 11/07/06
El Accidente
S1 E7 | 11/14/06
Homecoming
S1 E8 | 11/28/06
Crossing the Line
S1 E9 | 12/05/06
Full Hearts
S1 E10 | 12/12/06
It's Different for Girls
S1 E11 | 01/03/07
Nevermind
S1 E12 | 01/10/07
What to Do While You're Waiting
S1 E13 | 01/24/07
Little Girl I Wanna Marry You
S1 E14 | 01/31/07
Upping the Ante
S1 E15 | 02/07/07
Blinders
S1 E16 | 02/14/07
Black Eyes and Broken Hearts
S1 E17 | 02/21/07
I Think We Should Have Sex
S1 E18 | 02/28/07
Extended Families
S1 E19 | 03/21/07
Ch-Ch-Ch-Ch-Changes
S1 E20 | 03/28/07
Mud Bowl
S1 E21 | 04/04/07
Best Laid Plans
S1 E22 | 04/11/07
State
