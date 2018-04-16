Little Girl I Wanna Marry You

Smash's mom makes a discovery that can destroy Smash's football dreams; Tyra confronts her mother's insecurities; and Jason rethinks the seriousness of his relationship with Lyla after Buddy sets Lyla up on a date.
