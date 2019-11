Also available on the NBC app

The Dillon Panthers look to continue their success without Coach Taylor, who has begun his new job at TMU and discovers the hardship of being separated from his family when Tami heads into labor; meanwhile, Tyra appoints Landry as her protector.

Available until 10/01/21

Appearing: Kyle Chandler Connie Britton Gaius Charles Zach Gilford Minka Kelly Taylor Kitsch Adrianne Palicki Jesse Plemons Scott Porter Aimee Teegarden