The Panthers are deep into the playoffs and all the players feel untouchable; Julie drops a bomb on an unsuspecting Matt when she says she's ready to have sex for the first time; and Tim's relationship with his father takes a turn for the worse.

Appearing: Kyle Chandler Connie Britton Gaius Charles Zach Gilford Minka Kelly Taylor Kitsch Adrianne Palicki Jesse Plemons Scott Porter Aimee Teegarden