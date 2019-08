Also available on the NBC app

Tim puts Tami in a difficult position after Becky comes to him for help; Vince must deal with his mother's medical emergency; Coach Taylor is urged by Big Mary to find a new way to lead his team; and Luke's parents want to help him with his dilemma.

Appearing: Kyle Chandler Connie Britton Gaius Charles Zach Gilford Minka Kelly Taylor Kitsch Adrianne Palicki Jesse Plemons Scott Porter Aimee Teegarden