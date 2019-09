Also available on the NBC app

When charges are pressed against him, Smash must decide if he will swallow his pride and apologize or stand for what he believes is right; Jason finds a new career; and Tami turns to Tyra for help when she's hired to coach ladies' volleyball.

Appearing: Kyle Chandler Connie Britton Gaius Charles Zach Gilford Minka Kelly Taylor Kitsch Adrianne Palicki Jesse Plemons Scott Porter Aimee Teegarden