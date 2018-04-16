Hello, Goodbye

Also available on the NBC app

Smash makes an emotional goodbye to Dillon after receiving a scholarship; Tyra is wooed away from Landry by bad boy rodeo star Cash; and Julie supports Matt when his mother returns to town as if she had never left.

Available until 10/01/21

Appearing: Kyle Chandler Connie Britton Gaius Charles Zach Gilford Minka Kelly Taylor Kitsch Adrianne Palicki Jesse Plemons Scott Porter Aimee Teegarden