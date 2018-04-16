Friday Night Lights
S3 E410/22/08

Hello, Goodbye
Smash makes an emotional goodbye to Dillon after receiving a scholarship; Tyra is wooed away from Landry by bad boy rodeo star Cash; and Julie supports Matt when his mother returns to town as if she had never left.

Appearing:Kyle ChandlerConnie BrittonGaius CharlesZach GilfordMinka KellyTaylor KitschAdrianne PalickiJesse PlemonsScott PorterAimee Teegarden
Tags: kyle chandler, connie britton, zach gilford, minka kelly, taylor kitsch, adrianne palicki, jesse plemons, aimee teegarden, gaius charles, kim dickens, zach roerig, dillon panthers, coach taylor, smash williams, hello goodbye, fnl
S3 E443 minTV-PGFull EpisodeDramaPrimetime
Episodes (13)

S3 E1 | 10/01/08
I Knew You When
S3 E2 | 10/08/08
Tami Knows Best
S3 E3 | 10/15/08
How the Other Half Lives
S3 E4 | 10/22/08
Hello, Goodbye
S3 E5 | 10/29/08
Every Rose Has Its Thorn
S3 E6 | 11/05/08
It Ain't Easy Being J.D. McCoy
S3 E7 | 11/12/08
Keeping Up Appearances
S3 E8 | 11/19/08
New York, New York
S3 E9 | 12/03/08
Game of the Week
S3 E10 | 12/10/08
The Giving Tree
S3 E11 | 12/17/08
A Hard Rain's Gonna Fall
S3 E12 | 01/07/09
Underdogs
S3 E13 | 01/14/09
Tomorrow Blues
