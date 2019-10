Also available on the NBC app

Lyla and Tim are alienated as rumors about their relationship spread; Smash puts his health at risk in his attempt to improve his performance on the field; Julie and Matt go on their first date; and the Panthers face the intimidating Gatling High team.

Available until 10/01/21

Appearing: Kyle Chandler Connie Britton Gaius Charles Zach Gilford Minka Kelly Taylor Kitsch Adrianne Palicki Jesse Plemons Scott Porter Aimee Teegarden