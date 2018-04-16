Friday Night Lights
S5 E806/03/11

Fracture
Details
Coach Taylor fears he is beginning to lose his grip on the team; Vince alienates his teammates through his arrogance; Tami worries that a student is being neglected at home; and Becky enters a beauty pageant.

Appearing:Kyle ChandlerConnie BrittonGaius CharlesZach GilfordMinka KellyTaylor KitschAdrianne PalickiJesse PlemonsScott PorterAimee Teegarden
Tags: fnl, Kyle Chandler, Connie Britton, aimee teegarden, michael b jordan, Matt Lauria, jurnee smollett, madison burge, grey damon, zach gilford, east dillon lions, Coach Taylor, Tami Taylor, vince howard, becky sproles, fracture, high school football
S5 E843 minTV-14Full EpisodeDramaPrimetime
