Cash seems to be the man of Tyra's dreams, until his darker side comes to light; Jason is disappointed when Erin has a different plan than the one he envisioned; and Coach Taylor makes a decision that causes Matt to question his future in football.

Appearing: Kyle Chandler Connie Britton Gaius Charles Zach Gilford Minka Kelly Taylor Kitsch Adrianne Palicki Jesse Plemons Scott Porter Aimee Teegarden