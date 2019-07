Also available on the NBC app

The Panthers are frustrated to learn their latest win may be overturned due to Voodoo's recruitment; a star defensive player is arrested for assaulting another student; and Tim and Lyla break Jason out of rehab to take him on a surprise trip to the lake.

Available until 09/23/19

Appearing: Kyle Chandler Connie Britton Gaius Charles Zach Gilford Minka Kelly Taylor Kitsch Adrianne Palicki Jesse Plemons Scott Porter Aimee Teegarden