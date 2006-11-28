Crossing the Line

Also available on the NBC app

While Tim and the team celebrate their victory, a frustrated Smash takes drastic measures to improve his performance; Coach Taylor's daughter, Julie, contemplates a date with Matt; and Jason plays in his first quad rugby game.

Appearing: Kyle Chandler Connie Britton Gaius Charles Zach Gilford Minka Kelly Taylor Kitsch Adrianne Palicki Jesse Plemons Scott Porter Aimee Teegarden