PREMIERE
Main Content
Fairly Legal
WATCH EPISODES
S1 E803/10/11
Ultravinyl
Also available on the nbc app
Paul Shelton, the lead singer of a '90s one-hit-wonder band, seeks Kate's help to cash in on a lucrative offer for use of their song in a commercial. Paul's former bandmates refuse to negotiate, leading Paul to reveal the real reason he needs Kate's help.
Available until 01/01/23
Appearing:Sarah ShahiMichael TruccoVirginia WilliamsBaron VaughnRyan Johnson
Tags: fairly legal, fairly legal usa network, fairly legal season 1, Sarah Shahi, kate reed, michael trucco, Virginia Williams, Baron Vaughn, ryan johnson, legal show, chris vance, jonathan potts, jennifer copping, richard dean anderson
S1 E843 minTV-PGFull EpisodeDramaPrimetime
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.