Paul Shelton, the lead singer of a '90s one-hit-wonder band, seeks Kate's help to cash in on a lucrative offer for use of their song in a commercial. Paul's former bandmates refuse to negotiate, leading Paul to reveal the real reason he needs Kate's help.

Available until 01/01/23

Appearing: Sarah Shahi Michael Trucco Virginia Williams Baron Vaughn Ryan Johnson