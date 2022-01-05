At Justin's request, Kate mediates between the FBI and a hospital. But things get complicated when Kate learns another patient was removed from a donor list for the FBI's benefit.
Appearing:Sarah ShahiMichael TruccoVirginia WilliamsBaron VaughnRyan Johnson
