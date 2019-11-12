Emerald City
S1 E401/20/17

Science and Magic
Dorothy and Lucas' mission is sidetracked by the arrival of a mysterious young girl, while Tip finds herself caught between Glinda and West.

Appearing:Adria ArjonaOliver Jackson-CohenAna UlaruMido HamadaGerran HowellJordan LoughranJoely RichardsonVincent D'Onofrio
S1 E443 minTV-14Full EpisodeDramaPrimetime
Episodes (10)

S1 E10 | 03/03/17
No Place Like Home
S1 E9 | 02/24/17
The Villain That's Become
S1 E8 | 02/17/17
Lions in Winter
S1 E7 | 02/10/17
They Came First
S1 E6 | 02/03/17
Beautiful Wickedness
S1 E5 | 01/27/17
Everybody Lies
S1 E4 | 01/20/17
Science and Magic
S1 E3 | 01/13/17
Mistress - New - Mistress
S1 E2 | 01/06/17
Prison of the Abject
S1 E1 | 01/06/17
The Beast Forever
Clips (8)

The Wizard's Last Lie
CLIP 03/03/17
Tip Takes on a New Identity
CLIP 02/24/17
Nobody's Prisoner
CLIP 02/17/17
Lucas' Identity Revealed
CLIP 02/10/17
Are You Just a Girl from Kansas?
CLIP 02/03/17
Dorothy Meets West
CLIP 01/27/17
Tip Faces the Truth
CLIP 01/13/17
Only a Witch Can Kill a Witch
CLIP 01/06/17
