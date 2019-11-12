Main Content

Emerald City
S1 E602/03/17

Beautiful Wickedness
The Wizard's past is revealed, including his connection to Dorothy. Lucas goes to great lengths to regain his memory.

Appearing:Adria ArjonaOliver Jackson-CohenAna UlaruMido HamadaGerran HowellJordan LoughranJoely RichardsonVincent D'Onofrio
Tags: emerald city, Oz, nbc emerald city, emerald city episode 6, adria arjona, dorothy gale, ana ularu, wicked witch of the west, gerran howell, joely richardson, glinda, jordan loughran, mido hamada, oliver jackson-cohen, vincent d'onofrio, the wizard, stefanie martini
S1 E643 minTV-14Full EpisodeDramaPrimetime
S1 E1 | 01/06/17
The Beast Forever
S1 E2 | 01/06/17
Prison of the Abject
S1 E3 | 01/13/17
Mistress - New - Mistress
S1 E4 | 01/20/17
Science and Magic
S1 E5 | 01/27/17
Everybody Lies
S1 E6 | 02/03/17
Beautiful Wickedness
S1 E7 | 02/10/17
They Came First
S1 E8 | 02/17/17
Lions in Winter
S1 E9 | 02/24/17
The Villain That's Become
S1 E10 | 03/03/17
No Place Like Home
