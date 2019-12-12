The Lazo Family's Story (Part 1)

The Lazo family shares their story about life after the passing of the family matriarch on Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways.
Available until 02/12/20
Appearing:Ellen DeGeneres
Tags: ellen's greatest night of giveaways, lazo family, eden, Monica, eden lazo, monica lazo, Mario, mario lazo, mom, mother, widow, single parent, family love, emotional dad, Father, Love, Best Friend, family, emotional, keeli simpson, Ellen DeGeneres
S1 E22 minHighlightLive Events and SpecialsPrimetime
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.