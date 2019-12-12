Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways
DECEMBER 10-12 | TUES-THURS 8 ET/PT

Get to Know USMC Lance Corporal Roy Gill (Part 1)

CLIP12/11/19
Details
Nineteen-year-old United States Marine Corps Lance Corporal Roy Gill tells his story on Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways.

Available until 02/12/20
Appearing:Ellen DeGeneres
NEW
S1 E2 | 12/11/19
I Saw Mommy Kissing Robert Downey Jr.
PREMIERE
S1 E1 | 12/10/19
All I Want for Christmas Is Jennifer Aniston
