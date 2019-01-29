Ellen's Game of Games
WATCH EPISODES

Son of a One Eyed Monster: Season 2, Episode 6

CLIP01/29/19
Details
Also available on the NBC app

After answering a question from Ellen, contestants race to grab a one-eyed monster egg. Caution is needed, though: Most of these eggs are rotten!

Appearing:Ellen DeGeneres
Tags: ellens game of games, ellen game show, game of games, watch game of games, game of games season 2, ellen degeneres, son of a one-eyed monster, best of son of a one-eyed monster, son of a one-eyed monster ellen, ellen new game, ellen taste game, ellen food game
S2 E63 minHighlightReality and Game ShowPrimetime
Most Recent
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips (83)

Flips, Falls and Fails
CLIP 04/10/19
Know or Go: Season 2, Episode 13
CLIP 04/02/19
Say Whaaat?: Season 2, Episode 13
CLIP 04/02/19
Dizzy Dash: Season 2, Episode 13
CLIP 04/02/19
Stink Tank: Season 2, Episode 13
CLIP 04/02/19
See Ya Later, Alligator: Season 2, Episode 13
CLIP 04/01/19
Know or Go: Season 2, Episode 12
CLIP 03/26/19
Aw Snap!: Season 2, Episode 12
CLIP 03/26/19
Stink Tank: Season 2, Episode 12
CLIP 03/26/19
Don't Leave Me Hanging: Season 2, Episode 12
CLIP 03/26/19
One Eyed Monster: Season 2, Episode 12
CLIP 03/25/19
Oh Ship: Season 2, Episode 11
CLIP 03/19/19
Danger Word: Season 2, Episode 11
CLIP 03/19/19
Know or Go: Season 2, Episode 11
CLIP 03/19/19
Don't Leave Me Hanging: Season 2, Episode 11
CLIP 03/19/19
Mt. Saint Ellen: Season 2, Episode 11
CLIP 03/18/19
Things You Should Know About Ellen DeGeneres
CLIP 03/13/19
Knockin' Boots: Season 2, Episode 10
CLIP 03/12/19
Know or Go: Season 2, Episode 10
CLIP 03/12/19
Scary Go Round: Season 2, Episode 10
CLIP 03/12/19
Taste Buds: Season 2, Episode 10
CLIP 03/12/19
Stink Tank: Season 2, Episode 10
CLIP 03/11/19
Hot Hands: Season 2, Episode 9
CLIP 02/19/19
Know or Go: Season 2, Episode 9
CLIP 02/19/19
Knockin' Boots: Season 2, Episode 9
CLIP 02/19/19
Danger Word: Season 2, Episode 9
CLIP 02/19/19
Dizzy Dash: Season 2, Episode 9
CLIP 02/18/19
Know or Go: Season 2, Episode 8
CLIP 02/12/19
Say Whaaat?: Season 2, Episode 8
CLIP 02/12/19
You Bet Your Wife: Season 2, Episode 8
CLIP 02/12/19
Mt. Saint Ellen: Season 2, Episode 8
CLIP 02/12/19
Son of a One Eyed Monster: Season 2, Episode 8
CLIP 02/11/19
Danger Word: Season 2, Episode 7
CLIP 02/05/19
Aw Snap!: Season 2, Episode 7
CLIP 02/05/19
See Ya Later, Alligator: Season 2, Episode 7
CLIP 02/05/19
Know or Go: Season 2, Episode 7
CLIP 02/05/19
Mt. Saint Ellen: Season 2, Episode 7
CLIP 02/04/19
New Games, Same Great Ellen!
CLIP 02/01/19
Know or Go: Season 2, Episode 6
CLIP 01/29/19
Scary Go Round: Season 2, Episode 6
CLIP 01/29/19
Taste Buds: Season 2, Episode 6
CLIP 01/29/19
Son of a One Eyed Monster: Season 2, Episode 6
CLIP 01/29/19
Hot Hands: Season 2, Episode 5
CLIP 01/29/19
You Bet Your Wife: Season 2, Episode 5
CLIP 01/29/19
Know or Go: Season 2, Episode 5
CLIP 01/29/19
Dizzy Dash: Season 2, Episode 5
CLIP 01/29/19
Mt. Saint Ellen: Season 2, Episode 5
CLIP 01/28/19
One Eyed Monster: Season 2, Episode 4
CLIP 01/22/19
Aw Snap!: Season 2, Episode 4
CLIP 01/22/19
Don't Leave Me Hanging: Season 2, Episode 4
CLIP 01/22/19
Know or Go: Season 2, Episode 4
CLIP 01/22/19
Oh Ship!: Season 2, Episode 4
CLIP 01/21/19
You Bet Your Wife: Season 2, Episode 3
CLIP 01/15/19
Know or Go: Season 2, Episode 3
CLIP 01/15/19
Mt. Saint Ellen: Season 2, Episode 3
CLIP 01/15/19
Aw Snap!: Season 2, Episode 3
CLIP 01/15/19
See Ya Later, Alligator: Season 2, Episode 3
CLIP 01/14/19
Know or Go: Season 2, Episode 2
CLIP 01/08/19
Knockin' Boots: Season 2, Episode 2
CLIP 01/08/19
Stink Tank: Season 2, Episode 2
CLIP 01/08/19
Oh Ship!: Season 2, Episode 2
CLIP 01/08/19
Next: The Stink Tank Strikes Back
CLIP 01/01/19
It's a Wonderful Wife (You Bet Your Wife)
CLIP 12/12/18
Know or Go-Ho-Ho (Know or Go)
CLIP 12/12/18
Blindfolded Musical Packages (Blindfolded Musical Chairs)
CLIP 12/12/18
Get Your Game On
CLIP 12/08/18
The Funniest Fails from Season 1
CLIP 12/04/18
The Best Wrong Know or Go Answers from Season 1
CLIP 11/30/18
Ellen's Most Savage Moments
CLIP 11/27/18
Danger Word 2
CLIP 02/06/18
Don't Leave Me Hanging 3
CLIP 02/06/18
You Bet Your Wife 3
CLIP 01/30/18
In Your Face, Honey 2
CLIP 01/23/18
Dizzy Dash 3
CLIP 01/23/18
Dizzy Dash 2
CLIP 01/16/18
You Bet Your Wife 2
CLIP 01/16/18
In Your Face, Honey
CLIP 01/09/18
Don't Leave Me Hanging 2
CLIP 01/09/18
Danger Word
CLIP 01/03/18
Don't Leave Me Hanging
CLIP 01/03/18
You Bet Your Wife
CLIP 01/02/18
One-Eyed Monster
CLIP 01/02/18
Dizzy Dash
CLIP 12/18/17
Season 2
  • Season 2

Episodes (13)

S2 E13 | 04/02/19
Say Whaat Women Want
S2 E12 | 03/26/19
Some Like It Hot Hands
S2 E11 | 03/19/19
Oh Shipwrecked
S2 E10 | 03/12/19
Beauty and the Boots
S2 E9 | 02/19/19
Danger Word War Z
S2 E8 | 02/12/19
Gone with the Win
S2 E7 | 02/05/19
Life as We Know or Go It
S2 E6 | 01/29/19
One Eyed Monster's Inc.
S2 E5 | 01/29/19
The Sound of Musical Chairs
S2 E4 | 01/22/19
Air Force One Eyed Monster
S2 E3 | 01/15/19
Parent Snapped
S2 E2 | 01/08/19
The Stink Tank Strikes Back
S2 E1 | 12/12/18
Game of Games Holiday Spectacular
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.