When contestants embarrass themselves in front of Usher, they get the boot! Watch an all-new episode of Ellen's Game of Games, Tuesday at 9/8c on NBC.
Available until 04/29/20
Appearing:Ellen DeGeneres
Tags: ellen's game of games, game of games, ellen game show, best of game of games, watch ellen's game of games preview, Ellen DeGeneres, knockin boots, knockin boots ellen, knockin boots game of games, Usher, usher guest star, usher song
S3 E141 minCurrent PreviewReality and Game ShowPrimetime
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.