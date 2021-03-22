Ellen has contestants use a rotary phone, match and stack Tupperware and more as they play If I Could Turn Back Slime on Ellen's Game of Games.
Appearing:Ellen DeGeneres
S4 E165 minHighlightReality and Game ShowPrimetime
