Ellen's Game of Games
RETURNS MAY 16 | SUNDAY 8/9c

Heads Up: Ellen Has Twins Guess Things Like Peacock and Hickey - Ellen's Game of Games 2021

CLIP03/07/21
Also available on the nbc app

Ellen DeGeneres has contestants act out things like peacock, hickey, Frankenstein and more as they play Heads Up on Ellen's Game of Games.

Appearing:Ellen DeGeneres
Tags: ellen's game of games, game of games, ellen game show, best of game of games, best of ellen degeneres, Ellen DeGeneres, heads up, best of heads up, heads up ellen, heads up game of games, Frankenstein, peacock, hickey, single ladies
S4 E136 minHighlightReality and Game ShowPrimetime
Clips

It’s tWitch vs. Ellen on an All-New Ellen’s Game of Games - Ellen’s Game of Games
CLIP 05/12/21
Buckin’ Blasters: Contestants Aim for the Face!!! - Ellen's Game of Games 2021
CLIP 04/04/21
Don't Leave Me Hanging: Contestants Have to Think Fast or They're Gone - Ellen's Game of Games 2021
CLIP 04/04/21
Hotter Hands: Peter Piper or the Pied Piper, Who Played a Pipe? - Ellen's Game of Games 2021
CLIP 04/04/21
Burst of Knowledge: Questions! Hot Potato! Explosive Shaving Cream! - Ellen's Game of Games 2021
CLIP 04/02/21
Stink Tank: How Many U.S. Rivers Can You Name? - Ellen's Game of Games 2020
CLIP 03/28/21
Know or Go: What Is the Third Sign of the Zodiac? - Ellen's Game of Games 2021
CLIP 03/28/21
See Ya Later, Alligator: Could You Solve Sentences Made of Pictures? - Ellen's Game of Games 2021
CLIP 03/28/21
Heads Up: Ellen Has Contestants Guess Things Like Lap Dance and Cher - Ellen's Game of Games 2021
CLIP 03/25/21
Dizzy Dash: Ellen DeGeneres Asks About Santa Claus and More - Ellen's Game of Games 2021
CLIP 03/21/21
If I Could Turn Back Slime: Ellen Has Contestants Use a Rotary Phone - Ellen's Game of Games 2020
CLIP 03/21/21
Mt. Saint Ellen: Contestants Climb the Mountain and Collect Gems - Ellen's Game of Games 2021
CLIP 03/19/21
Oh Ship!: How Much Does It Take to Produce a One-Dollar Bill? - Ellen's Game of Games 2021
CLIP 03/18/21
See Ya Later, Alligator: Contestants Solve Sentences Made of Pictures - Ellen's Game of Games 2021
CLIP 03/14/21
Know or Go: What Does "Salutations" Mean? - Ellen's Game of Games 2021
CLIP 03/14/21
Buckin’ Blasters: Blastastic Contestants Aim for Their Opponents - Ellen's Game of Games 2021
CLIP 03/14/21
Make It Rain: Contestants Pull on Umbrellas Hoping for Confetti - Ellen's Game of Games 2021
CLIP 03/11/21
Taste Buds: What Is Jell-O Pie? - Ellen's Game of Games 2021
CLIP 03/07/21
Heads Up: Ellen Has Twins Guess Things Like Peacock and Hickey - Ellen's Game of Games 2021
CLIP 03/07/21
Danger Word: Michael B. Jordan, P!nk, the Jonas Brothers and More - Ellen's Game of Games 2021
CLIP 03/07/21
You Bet Your Twin: A Twin Doesn't Know Enough Types of Writing Utensils - Ellen's Game of Games 2021
CLIP 03/04/21
Ellen’s Moving to Sundays - Ellen’s Game of Games 2021
CLIP 03/03/21
Buckin’ Blasters: Contestants Aim for the Face - Ellen's Game of Games 2021
CLIP 03/01/21
Don't Leave Me Hanging: Three Strikes and You're Out - Ellen's Game of Games 2021
CLIP 03/01/21
Make It Rain: Trivia, Rain and Confetti - Ellen's Game of Games 2021
CLIP 03/01/21
Know or Go: What Was the Last State to Join the U.S.? - Ellen's Game of Games 2021
CLIP 02/22/21
Dizzy Dash: Ellen DeGeneres Asks About Bradley Cooper and More - Ellen's Game of Games 2021
CLIP 02/22/21
Aw Snap!: Get Those Apples in the Basket! - Ellen's Game of Games
CLIP 02/22/21
If I Could Turn Back Slime: Ellen Has Contestants Nest Nesting Dolls - Ellen's Game of Games 2021
CLIP 02/19/21
Name Dropper: Ellen Forces Contestants to Ride a Crazy Coaster - Ellen's Game of Games 2021
CLIP 02/15/21
Oh Ship!: Do You Know What Ladybugs Are Also Known As? - Ellen's Game of Games 2021
CLIP 02/15/21
Hotter Hands: Which Can Live to Be 100, Parrots or Ferrets? - Ellen's Game of Games 2021
CLIP 02/15/21
Danger Word: Will Ferrell, John Legend, Reese Witherspoon and More - Ellen's Game of Games 2021
CLIP 02/12/21
Mt. Saint Ellen: Contestants Scale the Mountain and Retrieve Gems - Ellen's Game of Games 2021
CLIP 02/08/21
Say Whaaat?: Drake, Dinosaurs and More Are All Part of the Game - Ellen's Game of Games 2021
CLIP 02/08/21
Know or Go: Do You Know What Miley Cyrus' Wenis Is? - Ellen's Game of Games 2021
CLIP 02/08/21
Make It Rain: Contestants Hope to Find Confetti Under the Umbrella - Ellen's Game of Games 2021
CLIP 02/08/21
Oh Ship!: What Have Astronauts Said Space Smells Like? - Ellen's Game of Games 2021
CLIP 02/01/21
Danger Word: Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake and More - Ellen's Game of Games 2021
CLIP 02/01/21
Know or Go: What Does the Acronym "FTW" Mean? - Ellen's Game of Games 2021
CLIP 02/01/21
Name Dropper: Ellen Sends Contestants on a Wild Ride - Ellen's Game of Games 2021
CLIP 02/01/21
Stink Tank: Kids Cause Their Moms to Get Dunked - Ellen's Game of Games 2020
CLIP 01/25/21
Mazed and Confused: Distractions, Dead Ends and Contestants Get Lost - Ellen's Game of Games 2020
CLIP 01/25/21
Great Taj Mah-Wall: Did You See That? - Ellen's Game of Games 2020
CLIP 01/25/21
Dizzy Dash: Ellen DeGeneres Asks About Rome, Slang, Spelling and More - Ellen's Game of Games 2021
CLIP 01/18/21
Buckin’ Blasters: When You Cross a Mechanical Bull with a Cannon - Ellen's Game of Games 2021
CLIP 01/18/21
Hotter Hands: Which Came First, Xbox or PlayStation? - Ellen's Game of Games 2021
CLIP 01/18/21
Heads Up: Ellen Has Contestants Guess Things Like Instagram and Ghost - Ellen's Game of Games 2021
CLIP 01/18/21
Taste Buds: What Is Fruit When It's Smashed Up? - Ellen's Game of Games 2021
CLIP 01/11/21
Know or Go: What Planet Is Known as the Evening Star? - Ellen's Game of Games 2021
CLIP 01/11/21
Oh Ship!: Do You Know a Synonym for Tizzy? - Ellen's Game of Games 2021
CLIP 01/11/21
Danger Word: Will Smith, Melissa McCarthy, Hoda Kotb and More - Ellen's Game of Games 2021
CLIP 01/04/21
Heads Up: Ellen Has Contestants Guess Things Like Zombies and Ice Cream - Ellen's Game of Games 2021
CLIP 01/04/21
Aw Snap!: Granny Smiths, Red Delicious and Industrial Rubber Bands - Ellen's Game of Games
CLIP 01/04/21
Stink Tank: How Many Super Bowl Halftime Performers Can You Name? - Ellen's Game of Games 2021
CLIP 01/04/21
Hotter Hands: What's the Difference Between Tic Tacs and TikTok? - Ellen's Game of Games 2021
CLIP 01/04/21
Name Dropper: Ellen Gets Texts from Her Celebrity Friends - Ellen's Game of Games 2021
CLIP 01/04/21
If I Could Turn Back Slime: Ellen Has Contestants Use the Pickle Claw - Ellen's Game of Games 2021
CLIP 01/04/21
Buckin' Blasters: Hold on Tight and Take Aim - Ellen's Game of Games
CLIP 01/01/21
Hot Hands: The Final Player Names Canadians Like Justin Bieber and Drake - Ellen's Game of Games
CLIP 12/30/20
Know or Go: The Squeaky Wheel Gets the... - Ellen's Game of Games
CLIP 12/25/20
Mt. Saint Ellen: Contestants Climb a Slippery and Shaky Mountain - Ellen's Game of Games
CLIP 12/23/20
You Bet Your Wife: Could You Name 17 Animals That Weigh Over 1,000 Pounds? - Ellen's Game of Games
CLIP 12/18/20
Aw Snap!: How Do You Like THEM Apples? - Ellen's Game of Games
CLIP 12/16/20
Stink Tank: Kenan Thompson and Jeff Foxworthy Help Contestants Play - Ellen's Game of Games
CLIP 12/11/20
See You Later Alligator: Could "Snake Pizza Piece of Cake" Be the Answer? - Ellen's Game of Games
CLIP 12/09/20
Mt. Saint Ellen: Contestants Climb While Dodging Snowballs Thrown by tWitch - Ellen's Game of Games
CLIP 12/02/20
Know or Go: A Contestant Is Dropped for Not Knowing Beyoncé's Proboscis - Ellen's Game of Games
CLIP 11/27/20
Say Whaaat?: Ellen Laughs as a Team Passes a Message Along About Adele - Ellen's Game of Games
CLIP 11/25/20
Hot Hands: Ellen DeGeneres Is Impressed with How Quickly This Round Goes - Ellen's Game of Games
CLIP 11/13/20
See You Later Alligator: Contestants Find This Game Quite Puzzling - Ellen's Game of Games
CLIP 11/11/20
Know or Go: Ellen DeGeneres Lets Contestants Drop Through the Floor - Ellen's Game of Games
CLIP 11/08/20
Mt. Saint Ellen: Ellen DeGeneres and tWitch and Snowballs! - Ellen's Game of Games
CLIP 11/06/20
Dizzy Dash: Ellen DeGeneres Asks Wobbly Contestants About Hannah Montanta - Ellen's Game of Games
CLIP 10/30/20
Know or Go: Ellen DeGeneres Asks Contestants About Goat Yoga and More - Ellen's Game of Games
CLIP 10/28/20
Son of a One Eyed Monster: Someone Gets Splashed in the Face A LOT! - Ellen's Game of Games 2020
CLIP 10/23/20
Stink Tank: How Many Cocktails Can You Name? - Ellen's Game of Games 2020
CLIP 10/21/20
Great Taj Mah-Wall: Do You See What They See? - Ellen's Game of Games 2020
CLIP 10/13/20
Stink Tank: How Many Cuts of Fries Can You Name? - Ellen's Game of Games 2020
CLIP 10/13/20
Burst of Knowledge: Contestants Have to Know Which Time Is a Charm - Ellen's Game of Games 2020
CLIP 10/13/20
Mazed and Confused: Ellen DeGeneres Laughs as Contestants Scream - Ellen's Game of Games 2020
CLIP 10/12/20
Ellen DeGeneres Asks About Billie Eilish, Britney Spears and More - Ellen's Game of Games 2020
CLIP 10/06/20
Ellen DeGeneres' New Game Hotter Hands Makes Its Debut - Ellen's Game of Games 2020
CLIP 10/06/20
Ellen DeGeneres Has a Brand New Game: Name Dropper - Ellen's Game of Games 2020
CLIP 10/06/20
Do You Know What Yoda and Miss Piggy Have in Common? - Ellen's Game of Games 2020
CLIP 10/05/20
You Bet Your Wife: Ellen Drops Someone for Not Knowing Enough Shampoo Brands - Ellen's Game of Games
CLIP 05/12/20
Mazed and Confused: You're Not Seeing Double! Contestants Are Twins! - Ellen's Game of Games 2020
CLIP 05/12/20
Danger Word: George Clooney, Dolly Parton, Tom Hanks and More - Ellen's Game of Games 2020
CLIP 05/12/20
Mazed and Confused: Bring Ellen Your Treasure and Get Through the Maze - Ellen's Game of Games 2020
CLIP 05/12/20
Meghan Trainor Helps the Contestants Play Knockin' Boots - Ellen's Game of Games 2020
CLIP 05/11/20
One of the Fastest Games of Aw Snap! - Ellen's Game of Games 2020
CLIP 05/05/20
Dizzy Dash: With a Question About Jay-Z and Beyoncé's Thumbs - Ellen's Game of Games 2020
CLIP 05/04/20
Usher Helps Contestants Play Knockin' Boots - Ellen's Game of Games 2020
CLIP 04/28/20
Do You Know the Color of Hippopotamus Sweat? - Ellen's Game of Games 2020
CLIP 04/27/20
Oh Ship! Who Can Waddle to the Correct Answer the Fastest? - Ellen's Game of Games
CLIP 04/14/20
Buckin' Blasters: Contestants Tie It Up and Go to Sudden Death! - Ellen's Game of Games
CLIP 04/13/20
Joaquin Phoenix Somehow Becomes a Dog During a Game of Say Whaat? - Ellen's Game of Games
CLIP 04/07/20
American Ninja Warrior's Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila Play Stink Tank - Ellen's Game of Games
CLIP 04/07/20
Buckin’ Blasters: You Better Be Buckin’ Ready - Ellen's Game of Games 2020
CLIP 03/24/20
Charlie Puth and Halsey Test Their Knowledge Playing Stink Tank - Ellen's Game of Games 2020
CLIP 03/23/20
  • Season 4

Episodes

S4 E18 | 05/02/21
Wife of the Party
S4 E17 | 04/04/21
Burst of Knowledge Is Power
S4 E16 | 03/28/21
Peaky Blindfolds
S4 E15 | 03/21/21
Get Dizzy with It
S4 E14 | 03/14/21
Fake It 'Til You Make It Rain
S4 E13 | 03/07/21
All I Do Is Twin
S4 E12 | 02/22/21
If You're Not First, You're Blast
S4 E11 | 02/22/21
Aw Snap, Crackle, Slop
S4 E10 | 02/15/21
A Picture Is Worth 1,000 Danger Words
S4 E9 | 02/08/21
It Takes Three to Dangle
S4 E8 | 02/01/21
That Oh Ship Has Sailed
S4 E7 | 01/25/21
You Heard It Here Burst
S4 E6 | 01/18/21
Dash Test Dummies
S4 E5 | 01/11/21
Aw Snap Out of It
S4 E4 | 01/04/21
I'm King of the Twirl
S4 E3 | 01/04/21
Slime Every Mountain
S4 E2 | 10/13/20
Tanks for the Memories
S4 E1 | 10/06/20
Drop Goes the Loser
