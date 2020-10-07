PREMIERE
Also available on the nbc app
The new season begins with volunteers from Ellen's studio audience playing her outrageously fun games - including Blindfolded Musical Chairs, Dizzy Dash, Oh Ship! and newcomer Name Dropper - for the chance to win a cash prize!
Available until 07/05/21
Appearing:Ellen DeGeneres
Tags: Season 4, nbc ellen's game of games, watch ellen's game of games, game of games, game of games video, Ellen DeGeneres, ellen game show, stephen boss, twitch, watch ellen game show, blindfolded musical chairs, dizzy dash, oh ship, Name Dropper, premiere
S4 E143 minFull EpisodeReality and Game ShowPrimetime
