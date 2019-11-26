Dizzy Dash: Season 2, Episode 14

Contestants must answer trivia questions about hats and chipmunks after being spun around and around -- and around once more! -- while playing Dizzy Dash on Ellen's Game of Games.
Appearing:Ellen DeGeneres
Tags: ellen's game of games, game of games, ellen game show, best of game of games, best of ellen degeneres, Ellen DeGeneres, dizzy dash, best of dizzy dash, dizzy dash ellen, dizzy dash game of games, chip and dale, ten-gallon hat
S2 E143 minHighlightReality and Game ShowPrimetime
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.