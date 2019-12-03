Beauty and the Boots

Volunteers from Ellen's studio audience play her outrageously fun games - including Stink Tank, Scary Go Round, Knockin' Boots, Taste Buds, Know or Go and more - for the chance to win $100,000!
Available until 01/01/20
Appearing:Ellen DeGeneres
Tags: nbc ellen's game of games, watch ellen's game of games, game of games, game of games video, ellen degeneres, ellen game show, stephen boss, twitch, knockin boots, stink tank, scary go round, taste buds, know or go, hot hands, watch ellen game show
S2 E1043 minTV-PGFull EpisodeReality and Game ShowPrimetime
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.