S2 E1611/23/19

Patagonia Revisited
Dylan Dreyer returns to Patagonia in South America to learn about amazing animals from sea lions to armadillos that find ways to thrive in the coldest, steepest and most dangerous places on Earth and make them home.

Season 2
  • Season 1
  • Season 2

Episodes (16)

S2 E1 | 10/05/19
Malaysia
S2 E2 | 10/05/19
Thailand
S2 E3 | 10/12/19
Venezuela
S2 E4 | 10/12/19
Amazon
S2 E5 | 10/19/19
Patagonia
S2 E6 | 10/19/19
The Pantanal
S2 E7 | 10/26/19
Thar Desert
S2 E8 | 10/26/19
Philippines
S2 E9 | 11/02/19
Zanzibar
S2 E10 | 11/02/19
Amazon River Islands
S2 E11 | 11/09/19
Andes
S2 E12 | 11/09/19
Philippines Revisited
S2 E13 | 11/16/19
Best of: South America
S2 E14 | 11/16/19
Best of: Islands
S2 E15 | 11/23/19
The Himalayas
S2 E16 | 11/23/19
Patagonia Revisited
