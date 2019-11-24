Patagonia Revisited

Dylan Dreyer returns to Patagonia in South America to learn about amazing animals from sea lions to armadillos that find ways to thrive in the coldest, steepest and most dangerous places on Earth and make them home.
Appearing:Dylan Dreyer
S2 E1620 minTV-GFull EpisodeFamily and KidsDaytime
