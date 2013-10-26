Let There Be Light

Also available on the NBC app

While Grayson is preparing to demonstrate his revolutionary resonator machine, The Order declares all-out war against Dracula and his army of vampires.

Appearing: Jonathan Meyers Thomas Kretschmann Nonso Anozie Oliver Jackson-Cohen Jessica Gouw Victoria Smurfit Katie McGrath

S1 E10 43 min TV-14 Full Episode Drama Primetime

