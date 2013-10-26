Dracula
WATCH EPISODES

S1 E1001/24/14

Let There Be Light
Details
Also available on the NBC app

While Grayson is preparing to demonstrate his revolutionary resonator machine, The Order declares all-out war against Dracula and his army of vampires.

Appearing:Jonathan MeyersThomas KretschmannNonso AnozieOliver Jackson-CohenJessica GouwVictoria SmurfitKatie McGrath
Tags: Dracula, season 1, jonathan rhys Meyers, four roses, episode 10, finale, season finale, lady jayne, browning, van helsing, harker, mina, explosion, factory, fight, war, order, huntsmen, full episode, vampire, revolution, .
S1 E1043 minTV-14Full EpisodeDramaPrimetime
Copyright 2013 Carnival Film and Television Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Season 1
  • Season 1

Episodes (10)

S1 E1 | 10/25/13
Series Premiere: Pilot
S1 E2 | 11/02/13
A Whiff of Sulfur
S1 E3 | 11/09/13
Goblin Merchant Men
S1 E4 | 11/16/13
From Darkness to Light
S1 E5 | 11/30/13
The Devil's Waltz
S1 E6 | 12/07/13
Of Monsters and Men
S1 E7 | 01/04/14
Servant of Two Masters
S1 E8 | 01/11/14
Come to Die
S1 E9 | 01/17/14
Four Roses
S1 E10 | 01/24/14
Let There Be Light
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.