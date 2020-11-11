Charlie (Mike C. Manning) is devastated after catching Claire (Isabel Durant) and Theo (Cameron Johnson) kissing.
Appearing:
Tags: Days of Our Lives, nbc days, watch days of our lives preview, jennifer horton, cady mcclain, jack deveraux, matthew ashford, billy flynn, kate roberts, lauren koslow, theo carver, cameron johnson, Claire, isabel durant, Charlie, mike c manning
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.