Why Would I Lie?

Xander (Paul Telfer) swears to Maggie (Suzanne Rogers), Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) and Eric (Greg Vaughan) that Holly (Harlow/Scarlett Mallory) is alive.
Appearing:
Tags: days of our lives, days of our lives spoilers, days of our lives 2019, days of our lives best scenes, stefan and gabi, xander maggie sarah eric, holly is alive, anna and tony, kristen and brady, dool, dool nbc, days of our lives on nbc
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.