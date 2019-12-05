Abigail (Kate Mansi) tells “Hope” (Kristian Alfonso) she doesn't believe Eve (Kassie DePaiva) pushed her mother (Melissa Reeves).
Appearing:
Tags: Days of Our Lives, days of our lives spoilers, days of our lives 2019, days of our lives best scenes, abby and hope, abby and princess gina, nicole and brady, basic black, sarah and xander, eric and mickey, days of our lives on nbc
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.