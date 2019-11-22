Weekly Preview (11/25/19)

Eric learns the truth about Sarah's baby, and Chad pays a visit to a shadowy figure - could it be that the Phoenix has risen again? Watch Days of our Lives, weekdays on NBC.
Available until 11/30/19
Appearing:
Tags: Days of Our Lives, nbc days, watch days of our lives preview, days of our lives flash forward, greg vaughan, eric brady, linsey godfrey, sarah horton, eric and sarah, paul telfer, xander kiriakis, billy flynn, Chad DiMera, stefano dimera, is stefano alive
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.