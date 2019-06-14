There's No Way That's Real

Sarah (Linsey Godfrey), Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) question Xander (Paul Telfer) about Rolf’s diary.
Appearing:
Tags: days of our lives, days of our lives spoilers, days of our lives 2019, days of our lives best scenes, sarah and xander, brady and xander, maggie, rolf's diary, jj and haley, eve, ted, kate and hope, dool, dool nbc, days of our lives on nbc
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.