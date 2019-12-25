Main Content

Days of our Lives
WEEKDAYS ON NBC | STREAMING ON PEACOCK

The On-Screen Holiday Traditions of Days of our Lives

CLIP12/25/19

The cast discusses their characters' holidays traditions on Days of our Lives, from the Horton Balls to hanging the ornaments on the tree at Julie's house... if you have one.

S55 E63 1 minDrama Daytime Web Exclusive
Appearing:
Go to show page
Tags: Days of Our Lives, days of our lives on nbc, Camila Banus, Gabi Hernandez, sal stowers, lani price, billy flynn, Chad DiMera, lamon archey, eli grant, lauren koslow, kate dimera, Mary Beth Evans, kayla johnson, ornaments, horton balls
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.