Brady (Eric Martsolf), Kristen (Stacy Haiduk), Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Nicole (Arianne Zucker) wait for word on Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) and the baby.
Appearing:
Tags: Days of Our Lives, days of our lives spoilers, days of our lives 2020, days of our lives best scenes, days of our lives nbc, chad and abigail, brady and kristen, eric and nicole, xander and victor, hotel room
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.