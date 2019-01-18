Podcast Ep. 7: Melissa Reeves, Paul Telfer, Greg Rikaart

Melissa Reeves sits down to talk all things Jack and shares her thoughts on becoming the Horton matriarch. Then, Paul Telfer and Greg Rikaart give us the inside scoop on Xander and Leo.
