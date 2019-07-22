Podcast Ep. 20: Brandon Barash, Freddie Smith, Maria O'Brien

Brandon Barash dishes on what it's like playing Stefan and what he really thinks of those sexy Gabi scenes. Later, Freddie Smith goes behind the scenes to talk to DAYS' on-set acting coach, Maria O'Brien.
