No Good Deed Goes Unpunished

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk), disguised as Nicole (Arianne Zucker), has to hide Ted (Gilles Marini) from Stefan (Brandon Barash) and Abe (James Reynolds).
Appearing:
Tags: days of our lives, days of our lives spoilers, days of our lives 2019, days of our lives best scenes, kristen as nicole, ted, stefan and abe, will and sonny remarried, maggie, xander, kate and gabi, dool, dool nbc, days of our lives on nbc
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.