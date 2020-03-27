Tony (Thaao Penghlis) and Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) are stunned when Stefano (Stephen Nichols) reveals he and Marlena (Deidre Hall) are getting married tonight.
Appearing:
Tags: Days of Our Lives, days of our lives spoilers, days of our lives 2020, days of our lives best scenes, days of our lives nbc, stefano and marlena are getting married, business meeting, anna and abigail, kristen and tony, wedding dress, marlena and john, gabi and kate
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.