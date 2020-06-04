Main Content

Days of our Lives
WEEKDAYS

Let's Celebrate! We're Engaged!

CLIP06/04/20
Details
Also available on the nbc app

Lani (Sal Stowers) and Eli (Lamon Archey) share exciting news with Abe (James Reynolds) and Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes).

Appearing:
Tags: Days of Our Lives, days of our lives spoilers, days of our lives 2020, days of our lives best scenes, days of our lives nbc, lani and eli, lani and eli's engagement, julie and abe, lunch with julie and abe, Celebrate, Celebration, engagement celebration
S55 E1813 minHighlightDramaDaytime
Most Recent
  • Most Recent
  • Current Preview
  • Highlight
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

I Came to Get You the Hell Out of Here
CLIP 11/05/20
The DNA Is a Match!
CLIP 11/04/20
DNA Test? What DNA Test?
CLIP 11/03/20
Don't You Remember?
CLIP 11/02/20
Weekly Preview (11/2/20)
CLIP 10/30/20
You're Going to Be a No-Show, Vincent
CLIP 10/30/20
I'm Not Going to Let It Happen!
CLIP 10/29/20
Man, Why Did I Listen to Her?
CLIP 10/28/20
I Have Something to Tell You!
CLIP 10/27/20
I'm Going to Set You Free
CLIP 10/26/20
Ben Is Out for Revenge
CLIP 10/23/20
What if Something Happened to Him?
CLIP 10/22/20
You Never Know What Dangers Lurk in the Darkness
CLIP 10/21/20
What the Hell Is That Supposed to Mean?
CLIP 10/20/20
I Want to See Justice Done as Much as You Do
CLIP 10/19/20
You Son of a...!!!
CLIP 10/16/20
Trouble on the Horizon
CLIP 10/15/20
I Did It!
CLIP 10/14/20
An Unexpected Interruption
CLIP 10/13/20
What the Hell Were You Thinking?
CLIP 10/12/20
I Am So Sorry!
CLIP 10/07/20
There You Go Again!
CLIP 10/06/20
I Didn't Sleep with Allie!
CLIP 10/05/20
I Have to Ask You Something
CLIP 10/02/20
What's the Problem?
CLIP 10/01/20
Don't Move!
CLIP 09/30/20
Tripp Is Henry's Father!
CLIP 09/29/20
I Hate Apple Pie!
CLIP 09/28/20
You Were Saying?
CLIP 09/25/20
Today Is Your Lucky Day
CLIP 09/24/20
Things Change So Fast
CLIP 09/23/20
Grammy Has a Plan
CLIP 09/22/20
You're Going to Protect Me?
CLIP 09/21/20
Mom Told Me the Good News
CLIP 09/16/20
You Betrayed Me!
CLIP 09/15/20
Can You Talk to Me?
CLIP 09/14/20
I'm Upset About What YOU Did
CLIP 09/11/20
What Do You Want?
CLIP 09/10/20
I Have Big Plans for You
CLIP 09/09/20
What the Hell Are You Doing Here?
CLIP 09/08/20
I Have a Surprise for You
CLIP 09/04/20
I Remember Everything!
CLIP 09/03/20
Aren't You Going to Say Hello to Your Old Friend?
CLIP 09/02/20
The Hell You Are!
CLIP 09/01/20
Give Me 10 Minutes with That Little Worm!
CLIP 08/31/20
You're Such a Stupid Idiot!
CLIP 08/28/20
I Can't Do This
CLIP 08/27/20
Put Your Hands in the Air!
CLIP 08/26/20
If You Know, Tell Me!
CLIP 08/25/20
I Know Where Eve Donovan Is!
CLIP 08/24/20
I Still Miss You So Much
CLIP 08/21/20
I Need You Now!
CLIP 08/20/20
Did You Miss Me?
CLIP 08/19/20
You Got a Restraining Order Against Us?
CLIP 08/18/20
What Are You Wearing?
CLIP 08/17/20
We Meet Again
CLIP 08/14/20
Ben, That Hurts!
CLIP 08/13/20
My Little Girl Is Missing!
CLIP 08/12/20
Are You Delusional?
CLIP 08/11/20
It's My Fault!
CLIP 08/10/20
You Look Beautiful
CLIP 08/07/20
She's Spying on Gabi for Me
CLIP 08/06/20
This Is the Tie Ben Wore to Our Wedding!
CLIP 08/05/20
She’s Going to Pay for What She Did
CLIP 08/04/20
Remember Me?
CLIP 08/03/20
You're Going to Do It with Your Own Bare Hands!
CLIP 07/31/20
Just Breathe!
CLIP 07/30/20
It Could Ruin Everything!
CLIP 07/29/20
I Was Thinking, We Could Prolong Our Honeymoon!
CLIP 07/28/20
Welcome Home, Sweetness!
CLIP 07/27/20
Where's My Little Girl?
CLIP 07/24/20
What? Just? Happened?
CLIP 07/23/20
I'm About to Marry the Love of My Life!
CLIP 07/22/20
Did My Lab Results Come In Yet?
CLIP 07/21/20
I'm Really Sorry, Jake! Vivian's Dead!
CLIP 07/20/20
I'm Here to Report a Crime!
CLIP 07/17/20
I Thought You Would Never Ask!
CLIP 07/16/20
You Should Know by Now, I'm Always at Your Service!
CLIP 07/15/20
That Mission Has Already Been Accomplished!
CLIP 07/14/20
Where's the Ring?
CLIP 07/13/20
Vivian???
CLIP 07/10/20
We Thought You Were Avoiding Us!
CLIP 07/09/20
He Still Wants You, Honey! And He Wants You Back!
CLIP 07/08/20
Steve Wants Kayla Back?
CLIP 07/07/20
Justin Is Nervous About His Wedding!
CLIP 07/06/20
It Sounds Important!
CLIP 07/03/20
Why Are You Showing This to Me?
CLIP 07/02/20
Whatever You Need!
CLIP 07/01/20
Kristen? Is That You?
CLIP 06/30/20
Quite a Surprise!
CLIP 06/29/20
I Still Don't Think This Is a Good Idea
CLIP 06/26/20
In the Family
CLIP 06/25/20
Who Is Spying on Lani?
CLIP 06/24/20
Get Out of There!
CLIP 06/23/20
I Remember Our Fights!
CLIP 06/22/20
Talking Is What Always Seems to Get Us into Trouble!
CLIP 06/19/20
Season 55
  • Season 56
  • Season 55

Episodes

S55 E254 | 09/16/20
Wednesday, September 16, 2020
S55 E253 | 09/15/20
Tuesday, September 15, 2020
S55 E252 | 09/14/20
Monday, September 14, 2020
S55 E251 | 09/11/20
Friday, September 11, 2020
S55 E250 | 09/10/20
Thursday, September 10, 2020
S55 E249 | 09/09/20
Wednesday, September 9, 2020
S55 E248 | 09/08/20
Tuesday, September 8, 2020
S55 E247 | 09/04/20
Friday, September 4, 2020
S55 E246 | 09/03/20
Thursday, September 3, 2020
S55 E245 | 09/02/20
Wednesday, September 2, 2020
S55 E244 | 09/01/20
Tuesday, September 1, 2020
S55 E243 | 08/31/20
Monday, August 31, 2020
S55 E242 | 08/28/20
Friday, August 28, 2020
S55 E241 | 08/27/20
Thursday, August 27, 2020
S55 E240 | 08/26/20
Wednesday, August 26, 2020
S55 E239 | 08/25/20
Tuesday, August 25, 2020
S55 E238 | 08/24/20
Monday, August 24, 2020
S55 E237 | 08/21/20
Friday, August 21, 2020
S55 E236 | 08/20/20
Thursday, August 20, 2020
S55 E235 | 08/19/20
Wednesday, August 19, 2020
S55 E234 | 08/18/20
Tuesday, August 18, 2020
S55 E233 | 08/17/20
Monday, August 17, 2020
S55 E232 | 08/14/20
Friday, August 14, 2020
S55 E231 | 08/13/20
Thursday, August 13, 2020
S55 E230 | 08/12/20
Wednesday, August 12, 2020
S55 E229 | 08/11/20
Tuesday, August 11, 2020
S55 E228 | 08/10/20
Monday, August 10, 2020
S55 E227 | 08/07/20
Friday, August 7, 2020
S55 E226 | 08/06/20
Thursday, August 6, 2020
S55 E225 | 08/05/20
Wednesday, August 5, 2020
S55 E224 | 08/04/20
Tuesday, August 4, 2020
S55 E223 | 08/03/20
Monday, August 3, 2020
S55 E222 | 07/31/20
Friday, July 31, 2020
S55 E221 | 07/30/20
Thursday, July 30, 2020
S55 E220 | 07/29/20
Wednesday, July 29, 2020
S55 E219 | 07/28/20
Tuesday, July 28, 2020
S55 E218 | 07/27/20
Monday, July 27, 2020
S55 E217 | 07/24/20
Friday, July 24, 2020
S55 E216 | 07/23/20
Thursday, July 23, 2020
S55 E215 | 07/22/20
Wednesday, July 22, 2020
S55 E214 | 07/21/20
Tuesday, July 21, 2020
S55 E213 | 07/20/20
Monday, July 20, 2020
S55 E212 | 07/17/20
Friday, July 17, 2020
S55 E211 | 07/16/20
Thursday, July 16, 2020
S55 E210 | 07/15/20
Wednesday, July 15, 2020
S55 E209 | 07/14/20
Tuesday, July 14, 2020
S55 E208 | 07/13/20
Monday, July 13, 2020
S55 E207 | 07/10/20
Friday, July 10, 2020
S55 E206 | 07/09/20
Thursday, July 9, 2020
S55 E205 | 07/08/20
Wednesday, July 8, 2020
S55 E204 | 07/07/20
Tuesday, July 7, 2020
S55 E203 | 07/06/20
Monday, July 6, 2020
S55 E202 | 07/03/20
Friday, July 3, 2020
S55 E201 | 07/02/20
Thursday, July 2, 2020
S55 E200 | 07/01/20
Wednesday, July 1, 2020
S55 E199 | 06/30/20
Tuesday, June 30, 2020
S55 E198 | 06/29/20
Monday, June 29, 2020
S55 E197 | 06/26/20
Friday, June 26, 2020
EXPIRING
S55 E196 | 06/25/20
Thursday, June 25, 2020
EXPIRING
S55 E195 | 06/24/20
Wednesday, June 24, 2020
EXPIRING
S55 E194 | 06/23/20
Tuesday, June 23, 2020
EXPIRING
S55 E193 | 06/22/20
Monday, June 22, 2020
EXPIRING
S55 E192 | 06/19/20
Friday, June 19, 2020
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.