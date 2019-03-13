Is Marlena Dead?

Diana (Judith Chapman) goes to the hospital to comfort John (Drake Hogestyn) about Marlena (Deidre Hall).
Appearing:
Tags: days of our lives, days of our lives spoilers, days of our lives recap, watch days of our lives, dool, days nbc, watch days, diana days of our lives, marlena days of our lives, john days of our lives, leo days of our lives
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.