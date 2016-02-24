Theresa is furious with Nicole for letting Brady endanger himself. Watch Days of our Lives, weekdays on NBC.
Appearing:
Tags: nbc days of our lives, watch days of our lives, watch days of our lives preview, watch days preview, theresa donovan jen lilley, nicole walker arianne zucker, brady in california days of our lives, brady black eric martsolf, in harm's way
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.