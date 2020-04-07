Main Content

Days of our Lives
WEEKDAYS

I Thought You Were in New York

CLIP04/07/20
Eric (Greg Vaughan) prepares to tell Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) the truth about their daughter.

Tags: Days of Our Lives, days of our lives spoilers, days of our lives 2020, days of our lives best scenes, days of our lives nbc, eric and nicole, brady and kristen, kayla and justin, new York, sarah's wedding dress, sarah and xander, chad and abigail
S55 E1394 minHighlightDramaDaytime
  • Season 56
