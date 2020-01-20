Days of our Lives
I Remember That Day So Vividly (Episode Highlight)

CLIP01/20/20
Sonny (Freddie Smith) and Justin (Wally Kurth) revisit the last day of Adrienne’s (Judi Evans) life - which happens to be last Mother's Day.

days of our lives spoilers, days of our lives 2020, days of our lives best scenes, days of our lives on nbc, sonny and justin, Mother's Day, sonny and will's divorce papers, nicole and eric, kristine and brady
S55 E834 minHighlightDramaDaytime
