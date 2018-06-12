Eric Is Not Holly's Father

Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) appeals to Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) to let Eric (Greg Vaughan) raise Holly (Harlow and Scarlett Mallory).
Appearing:
Tags: days of our lives, watch days of our lives, days of our lives best scenes, days of our lives recap, dool, watch dool, days of our lives clips, days of our lives best of, soaps, soap opera, soap opera nbc, sarah maggie days of our lives, eric holly days of our lives
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.